Congress passes bill that aims to cut down on robocalls

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congress has passed the TRACED Act, which means – hopefully – you’ll be getting less robocalls interrupting your day.

The bill was co-sponsored by Senator Ed Markey and will hold phone carriers accountable for fraudulent calls.

It also expands the FCC’s legal power to punish robo-callers.

However it happens, people here in western Massachusetts are ready for the robocalls to cease.

Nicholas Flavin of Chicopee told 22News, “Oh they are very annoying. I was getting multiple calls a day from numbers that looked similar to my own number.”

Carriers will be required to verify phone numbers are connected to a legitimate line and block the ones that are not.