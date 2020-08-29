Congressional candidate Alex Morse hosts virtual kickoff rally

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Congressional candidate Alex Morse held a weekend virtual kickoff rally Friday night.

Morse is challenging incumbent Congressman Richard Neal. During Friday night’s virtual rally, several democratic groups including the Sunrise Movement, Justice Democrats, and the Working Families Party touted Morse’s progressive agenda.

Morse also addressed supporters and shared his vision for a new democratic party. “I still believe that we can make the democratic party a party that is multi-racial, that actually represents people. Not corporations. Not special interests.”

The Neal campaign hasn’t announced plans for campaign events this weekend just yet. The state primary is on Tuesday, September 1.