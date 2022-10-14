WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Republican candidate for Governor Geoff Diehl and congressional candidate Dean Martilli were both in Westfield on Friday at Shortstop Bar and Grill.

This was an opportunity for republican candidates to meet with voters and business leaders to express how they can shape the state’s delegation.

Dean Martilli is running in the state’s first congressional district, challenging Congressman Richard Neal, who was first elected in 1988. Martilli is hoping to bring his private sector experience to the house seat.

With prices remaining high for food and gas prices once again on the rise in Massachusetts, Martilli said there are steps he would take if he were elected to Congress. “Make our country energy independent. That’s the big key. Work with the oil companies, work with everything. That’s our ability for good jobs and to get things done,” said Martilli.

Gas prices reached on average reached nearly 3 dollars and 60 cents in Massachusetts, according to triple-A.