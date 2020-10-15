Congressman Jim McGovern fears ending Census early could lead to undercount

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo, is an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. A complete count of Montana’s households could come with a big reward: a second seat in Congress and millions of federal dollars annually. But the 2020 census deadline remains in flux, making it uncertain if census takers will finish counting the vast, rural state. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Census count is officially coming to an end on Thursday, two weeks sooner than originally announced.

Ten years ago, an undercount in the census resulted in a congressional seat and funding being lost in Massachusetts. Officials 22News spoke with say they’re afraid that may happen again.

A United States Supreme Court order allowed the Trump Administration to end the census count early. Congressman Jim McGovern told 22News he’s disappointed in the decision to end the count nearly two weeks before it was set to.

Adding that an accurate count is the only way Massachusetts will get the funding it deserves.

“Are formula based are determined by population,” said McGovern. “Transportation money, education money, health care money so if we undercount then we shortchange ourselves.”

Holyoke is just one example of a local city that needs that federal funding. The organization OneHolyoke has been providing census assistance and outreach in the community.

Despite their efforts, some data shows that the response rate in hard to count neighborhoods is down 20 percent from 10 years ago.

One Holyoke President Michael Moriarty said, “This is the first census that used that used digital media to respond we aren’t sure that’s helpful for neighborhoods that lack a lot of means and may not have the best internet connection and may need more assistance because of language difficulties.”

Moriarty said that numerators have been going door to door, so he is hopeful that data makes up for the lack of self-reporting data, but there is no way to see that until the final count comes out.

Door-to-door counting efforts will stop by 11 p.m. Thursday night. You can still respond online or over the phone until Friday morning at six.