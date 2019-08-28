Breaking News
Man dead after shooting on Abbe Avenue in Springfield
Watch Live
TRACK: Storm Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico

Congressman Joe Kennedy scheduled to visit Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield_s_historic_Paramount_Theater_0_20180327004847

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy is scheduled to hold a meet and greet as well as tour the Massasoit/Paramount Theatre Revitalization project Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meet and greet and tour will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Kennedy plans to tour parts of the North End neighborhood.

22News Reporter Michael Masciadrelli will be covering the visit. Watch the full report on 22News at 5:00 p.m.

Related: Congressman Joe Kennedy III considering run for U.S. Senate

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet