Congressman Joe Kennedy scheduled to visit Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy is scheduled to hold a meet and greet as well as tour the Massasoit/Paramount Theatre Revitalization project Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meet and greet and tour will take place at 2:00 p.m.

Kennedy plans to tour parts of the North End neighborhood.

22News Reporter Michael Masciadrelli will be covering the visit.

