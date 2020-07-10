Congressman Kennedy continues tours in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy is continuing his initiative to visit businesses throughout the state and was in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

Congressman Kennedy started his day in the Berkshires and ended in Springfield where he met with business owners in a variety of industries that included manufacturing, farming, and cosmetology.

Kennedy said he wants to hear from those who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus.

He recently announced his new justice and job initiative which aims to help the economy recover from the pandemic in two parts: get people back to work and provide more assistance to businesses and the second part is to take on long term challenges.

“Issues around regional equity, issues around ensuring that we have an economy that actually works for everybody no matter where you are this state around this country, and no matter your background or your business.”

Congressman Kennedy is running for Senate against Senator Ed Markey in the November 3 election.