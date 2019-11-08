Congressman Kennedy to receive endorsement from Senator Lesser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser will endorse Congressman Joseph Kennedy III Friday afternoon in his campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination against incumbent Edward Markey.

According to a news release sent to 22News, after Kennedy receives Lesser’s endorsement he will tour Union Station at 2:30 p.m. and then host a meet and greet at the Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant at 3:30 p.m.

Later Friday night Kennedy will visit the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England.

