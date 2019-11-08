Breaking News
Teen dead after crash on Sibley Avenue in West Springfield

Congressman Kennedy to receive endorsement from Senator Lesser

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser will endorse Congressman Joseph Kennedy III Friday afternoon in his campaign for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination against incumbent Edward Markey.

According to a news release sent to 22News, after Kennedy receives Lesser’s endorsement he will tour Union Station at 2:30 p.m. and then host a meet and greet at the Student Prince Cafe and Fort Restaurant at 3:30 p.m.

Later Friday night Kennedy will visit the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade is covering the story and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories