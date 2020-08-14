Congressman Kennedy to tour businesses in western Massachusetts Friday

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, speaks on a panel on race and politics at the Massachusetts Democratic Convention in Springfield, Mass, September 14, 2019 (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy III will visit several places in western Massachusetts Friday morning as part of his Jobs and Justice Tour across the state.

According to a news release sent to 22News, in the morning, Kennedy will visit Boyd Technologies in Lee at 9 a.m. to discuss advanced manufacturing, the Public Market in West Stockbridge for 10 a.m., and will then visit small businesses and greet supporters in Pittsfield for 10:35 a.m.

In the afternoon, Kennedy will visit the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield at 1:15 p.m. where he will receive endorsements from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, Mayor Ed Sullivan, and City Councilors Sean Powers, Brian Griffin, and George Kelly.

He will also visit White Lion Brewery in Springfield, at 2:15 p.m., which is one of the few Black-owned breweries in the country. Kennedy will then be joined by Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown to meet supporters and visit businesses in the area at 3:10 p.m.

