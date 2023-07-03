SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With assistance from Congressman Richard Neal, Amtrak has agreed to allow public use of the rail crossing during Star Spangled Springfield Tuesday night.

A final-hour agreement was reached between the city and Amtrak with a decisive push from Congressman Richard Neal. He described a Sunday evening phone call with the President of Amtrak, saying both sides were negotiating in the best interest of public safety.

In the end, the city’s long history staging this event and their relationship with Amtrak won out and an agreement was reached.

The gate will open at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and officers from Springfield and Amtrak will monitor the gate, and close it when trains come by. After the world-class firework show, the gate will be open for pedestrian traffic until 11:00 p.m. giving everyone ample time to exit the park.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told 22News there are three scheduled Amtrak trains during Tuesday night’s program but the freight schedule for these tracks is unsettled. They will get notified ahead of time, though, if one is coming through.

Star Spangled Springfield will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Riverfront Park on Tuesday, with fireworks being held at 9:30 p.m.