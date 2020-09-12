Congressman Neal announces new plans after general election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just under two months away from the general election and candidates are beginning to prepare for it.

This upcoming term would be Congressman Richard Neal’s 17th term in Congress and he told 22News he has some big plans. Neal said over the next two years he will continue to work for universal health care, expand earned income tax credit, and continue to defend social security.

In addition, he added that Massachusetts residents can expect him to combat racial injustice and to pass legislation to help bring the COVID-19 crisis under control.

His first order of business is to bring another round of much-needed stimulus checks.

“Expanding economic opportunity for all members of the American family ought to be the priorities, clearly we are going to need more stimulus,” said Neal. “More unemployment insurance considering that Massachusetts now has the highest unemployment rate in the country.”

He added that he will also work to bring more funding for hospitals. In the general election, there are no Republicans running but there is an independent running against Neal.



