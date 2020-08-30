Congressman Neal campaigns in Springfield ahead of primary election

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman candidate Richard Neal brought his campaign to Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Congressman Neal kept a high profile campaigning with his supporters along State Street in the Mason Square neighborhood. He acknowledged the attention from many drivers showing support as they passed.

Neal told 22News, he campaigned the old fashioned way despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no substitutes for that contact you’re trying to make. Considering social distancing, there are phone calls to be made, voters identified and we’ve done our job,” he said.

Neal added no campaign is complete without this type of getting out on the street with supporters and meeting the public. An approach that candidates find necessary and rewarding.

“Eye contact still means something….we’ve been together a long time,” Neal continued.

Voters who haven’t cast their ballots early or mailed them in can go to the polls Tuesday, September 1.