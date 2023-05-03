WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be at Barnes Air National Guard Base Wednesday morning to thank the airmen and women for their dedicated service.

Congressman Neal will join Major General Gary Keefe, Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard, Colonel David Halasi-Kun, Base Commander for the 104th Fighter Wing, and State Senator John Velis at Westfield at Barnes Air National Guard Base to thank everyone for their service and celebrate the new fleet of F-35 fighter jets that will be given to the base.

State and local leaders said this is about 5 years in the making to get these jets to Massachusetts

and is a major step forward for the base as well as the city. The base will be receiving 18 new fighter jets in 2026.

They are considered the world’s most advanced multi-role fighters. These will replace their old F-15s and this new technology comes with major upgrades.

Congressman Neal is set to be at Barnes Air National Guard Base at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.