Husband sentenced to life in prison for killing transgender wife in North Adams
Congressman Neal discusses impact of impeachment trial on presidential campaigns

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The impeachment trial is also impacting the campaigns of several Democratic presidential candidates.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bennet are all in Washington instead of being out on the campaign trial.

And it’s a critical time for these candidates with the Iowa caucus scheduled for February 3 and the New Hampshire primary on February 11.

22News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal Thursday about the predicament.

“The fact that the members of the U.S. Senate are obligated to sit through the impeachments proceedings probably creates some frustrations but it is a very symbolic and important constitutional responsibility that cannot be avoided.”

Congressman Richard Neal

There is no timetable on how long the impeachment trial will last.

