SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Neal is scheduled to provide a news conference to discuss President Biden’s first address to Congress.

The event will be held at the U.S. District Courthouse on State Street in Springfield at 1:15 p.m. Congressman Neal will provide remarks on President Biden’s first address to Congress held Wednesday night.

In addition, Congressman Neal will discuss the outline of his new bill that was unveiled Tuesday, “Building an Economy for Families Act”. The new plan will reshape the American economy through universal paid family and medical leave, guarantee access to child care, and permanently extend worker and family-related refundable tax credits from the American Rescue Plan.

The Building an Economy for Families Act also plans to: