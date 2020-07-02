Congressman Neal discusses recent legislative achievements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss recent legislative achievements.

Congressman Neal discussed recent legislation including multiple programs that impacts local residents. One of those being a proposal for $19 billion to be authorized for railroad projects across the country including the East-West rail project.

Also a renewable energy program which includes tax credits for people who buy used and new electric vehicles. And enhancing the Affordable Care Act to continue to protect pre-existing conditions and lowering out-of -pocket expenses for consumers.

“For the first time we’ve helped to pass legislation that would ensure that the big drug companies have to negotiate with the federal government over prices.” Congressman Richard Neal

Neal also offered legislation on an enhanced child care tax credit which would help childcare programs who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic.

Neal told 22News that Congress passed the largest infrastructure authorization bill in more than 50 years.