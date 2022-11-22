SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House in Springfield received its second round of turkey donations in two days with Tuesday’s coming from Congressman Richard Neal.

It’s part of a massive distribution effort by the Gray House, providing Thanksgiving turkeys and other side dishes to around 500 registered families along with support to area schools and shelters in the community. Congressman Neal helping distribute the food that organizers say can be difficult for some families to purchase.

“The cost of you know, gathering the supplies for a Thanksgiving meal just might not be in the budget when you have to pay the lights, the rent, gas for transportation,” said Kristen McClintock, Executive Director of The Gray House.

“It’s a reminder through this season… their kindness… is the model for all of us,” said Congressman Neal.

Tuesday’s influx of turkeys coming just one day after 250 were brought in by local law firm Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley.