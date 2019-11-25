Congressman Neal met with medical students to learn about PURCH program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -Congressman Richard Neal gathered with current and prospective doctors at UMass-Medical Schools’ Baystate campus to learn about their PURCH program.

PURCH stands for population-based urban and rural community health.

The “PURCH” track teaches students about population health, improving the healthcare system, and addressing health concerns within the community.

One medical student told 22News the program has taught her how to manage individual patients and the health issues of certain populations.

“The healthcare system is more than just a one on one interaction with a doctor and a patient. It’s everything about a patient’s life, I think PURCH really equips you with the beginning skillsets to be able to reach out to patients where they are, live, and work.” -Iha Kaul, UMass Medical School Student

Any UMass Medical School student can apply to this program.