SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal says the divisive nature of the Supreme Court confirmation is disappointing but he feels President Biden’s nominee for the high court is handling the situation professionally.

Thursday marked day 4 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing. She’s spent hours in front of lawmakers, answering questions and listening to senators’ speeches.

22News talked to Congressman Neal, who said Biden’s pick is more than qualified for the position.

“I think that we all wish that these confirmation hearings were more pleasant unfortunately it’s a reflection of the time of which we live, but I think she is imminently qualified to be a member of the Supreme Court,” Congressman Neal said.

The senate will hold 4 days of hearings for President Bidens Supreme Court Justice Nominee.