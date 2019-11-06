State officials dedicate new rescue training prop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Neal and State Officials dedicated a new search and rescue training prop at the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield campus on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jennifer Mieth, Public Information Officer of the Department of Fire Services, the new training prop allows firefighters to practice searching for and rescuing victims in a fire without taking the live-fire training building out of service and increases the flexibility of the training schedule.

The state of the art facility simulates conditions in a smoke-filled building where people may be trapped. Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey told 22News, in today’s world, there’s not much time to rescue trapped individuals.

“What we know today is that with synthetic material and building construction today, people really have less than 3 minutes to evacuate when there’s a fire occurring.” -Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey

The prop was funded by a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

22News toured the new search and rescue prop and we’re told the building has the simulation capabilities to help firefighters deal with the most dangerous smoke-filled conditions.

This training has become part of every firefighter recruit in the commonwealth. It’s also open for veteran firefighters to upgrade their abilities.

“Training saves lives, and training sites like this one help save the lives of firefighters and the people who count on them. We’re deeply grateful to Fire Marshal Ostroskey, his team, and the local, state, and federal partners whose hard work is helping to deliver consistent training to firefighters at all state fire training facilities.”

Congressman Richard Neal, Undersecretary for Criminal Justice Andrew Peck, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Undersecretary Andrew Peck, Northampton Fire Chief Duane Nichols, western Massachusetts Fire Chiefs Association, Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon, Massachusetts Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts, and area fire officials all dedicated the prop.