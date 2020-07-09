Watch Live
Congressman Neal to announce $400,000 grant to Pioneer Valley Planning Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to meet with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Executive Director to discuss their recent $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

Congressman Neal will meet with Pioneer Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Kimberly Robinson at 12:00 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the funding was made possible through the passage of the CARES Act and provides the EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs across the country aimed at helping communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The $400,000 granted to the PVPC will be used to aid in their response to the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic, including the support of redevelopment and revitalization initiatives in the region to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

