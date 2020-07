HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal is scheduled to visit Holyoke Medical Center and announce federal funding plans Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the announcement will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the main lobby. Attendees include the President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center Spiros Hatiras and members of the medical center’s community.

Congressman Neal is set to announce major funding from the Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 fund.