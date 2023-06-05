SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be coming to Springfield on Monday to celebrate Springfield International Charter School Girls Basketball Team.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Congressman Richard Neal, He will join Springfield International Charter School (SICS) officials and members of the SICS Girls Basketball Team to give remarks that were submitted to the Congressional Record in recognition of the SICS Girls Basketball Team and their victory during the Division V Massachusetts State Championship.

Congressman Neal will be going to the Springfield International Charter School at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.