Congressman Neal to visit recycling facility in Springfield for Earth Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal visited the Springfield Materials Recycling Facility on Bernie Avenue in honor of Earth Day Wednesday.

Neal visited the facility at 10 a.m. highlighting the work the facility has done in honor of Earth Day.

Springfield Materials is a recycling organization that processes recyclable paper and cardboard separately from containers.

According to a news release sent to 22News, 74 western Massachusetts municipalities are under a regional contractual agreement for processing recyclable material.

Congressman Neal took part in the first Earth Day celebration 50 years ago.

22News will be covering the event and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

