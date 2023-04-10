WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal has two events scheduled in western Massachusetts on Monday.

Representative Richard Neal will finish his day at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The Good Friday Agreement is a pair of treaties signed on April 10, 1998, that ended most of the violence between Northern Ireland and the British Government.

They had a few major effects, repealing Articles 2 and 3 of the Republic of Ireland’s Constitution, softening the hard border between the UK and Northern Ireland and thereby establishing the unique structure of the United Kingdom and its relationship with the Republic of Ireland as a whole.

Congressman Neal will commemorate the anniversary of the agreements with remarks at 2:30 Monday afternoon at the cultural center. His day in western Massachusetts begins, though, in Westfield, joining city and U.S. Department of Transportation officials to announce new federal funding.