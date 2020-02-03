Breaking News
12-year-old boy taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Springfield
Watch Live
President Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Congressman Neal toured new affordable housing project in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Congressmen Richard Neal visited the Care Center in Holyoke Monday afternoon where he met with students and toured the new housing project.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Congressman Neal met with students for a roundtable discussion and Q&A session at 12:15 p.m. and then received a tour of the new $23 million Library Commons Project.

Wayfinders partnered with the Care Center to build the Roque House within the Library Commons which is affordable apartment-style housing for young single parents while they earn a college degree.

Wayfinders breaks ground on new apartments in Holyoke

In addition to providing housing, the Roque House will also provide personal and academic counseling, arts and educational programming, daycare access, and transportation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories