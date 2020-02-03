Congressman Neal toured new affordable housing project in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Congressmen Richard Neal visited the Care Center in Holyoke Monday afternoon where he met with students and toured the new housing project.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Congressman Neal met with students for a roundtable discussion and Q&A session at 12:15 p.m. and then received a tour of the new $23 million Library Commons Project.

Wayfinders partnered with the Care Center to build the Roque House within the Library Commons which is affordable apartment-style housing for young single parents while they earn a college degree.

In addition to providing housing, the Roque House will also provide personal and academic counseling, arts and educational programming, daycare access, and transportation.