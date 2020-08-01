Congressman Neal visits The Log Cabin in Holyoke to discuss PPP funding

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Neal is scheduled to visit The Log Cabin in Holyoke Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, The Log Cabin is one of many local businesses who received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The meeting is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. and will include other businesses that have been greatly impacted by the PPP loan. Neal will also be discussing the success over the loans in the First Congressional District of Massachusetts.

