Congressman Neal visits WNEU on Constitution and Citizenship Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal spoke at Western New England School of Law Monday afternoon.

The congressman was on campus as part of the school’s Constitution and Citizenship Day events.

The day was created by Congress in 2004, and recognizes the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

The day is also about recognizing those who have gone through the naturalization process and obtained U.S. citizenship.

Neal spoke about the current climate in Washington, his work as chair of the ways and means committee, and took questions from students in the audience.