Congressman Richard E. Neal to attend ribbon-cutting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United States Congressman Richard E. Neal will be attending the renovated Art Jones Game Room ribbon cutting Saturday in Springfield.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the ribbon cutting will take place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield on 481 Carew Street at 10:00 a.m.
The Game Room is being unveiled and dedicated as Art retires from the Board of Directors after being involved for 76 years.Margaret L. Boyle, Office of Congressman Richard E. Neal Media Relations