Congressman Richard Neal disturbed by recent mass shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal expressed fear about what he sees as a disturbing pattern regarding these mass shootings.

Neal told 22News, the people committing these horrific crimes are isolated, troubled young men.

Neal said it’s too easy for men with mental problems to purchase weapons. The congressman supports a longer waiting period to buy a gun.

“A waiting period from the time one applies for a weapon so there’s ample opportunity to check the character and history of the individual,” said Neal. “That will go a long way toward resolving part of the problem.”

Congressman Neal said, in parts of the country, it’s easier to purchase a gun than qualifying to board an airplane.

