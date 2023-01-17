SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will announce federal funding for Springfield Technical Community College on Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will also attend the announcement, according to the City of Springfield. The funding is for the Cyber Security Center at Springfield Union Station. STCC President Dr. John B. Cook and the Springfield Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Amanda Pham will also be joining the announcement.

The announcement will take place at Springfield Union Station on Murray Street on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.