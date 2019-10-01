Breaking News
North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume on Oct. 5

Congressman Richard Neal to make announcement in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
richard neal_644159

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Congressman Richard E. Neal is scheduled to make a special announcement that will support military veterans Tuesday in Springfield.

Revitalize Community Development Corporation President Colleen Loveless told 22News the event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the home of US Marine Vietnam War Veteran Lonnie Chappell.

The announcement reflects military veterans and their families in need of home repairs and modifications.

A 22News reporter will cover this event and bring you the latest on the support military veterans will receive at Noon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories