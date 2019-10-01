Congressman Richard Neal to make announcement in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Congressman Richard E. Neal is scheduled to make a special announcement that will support military veterans Tuesday in Springfield.

Revitalize Community Development Corporation President Colleen Loveless told 22News the event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the home of US Marine Vietnam War Veteran Lonnie Chappell.

The announcement reflects military veterans and their families in need of home repairs and modifications.

A 22News reporter will cover this event and bring you the latest on the support military veterans will receive at Noon.