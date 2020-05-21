1  of  2
Congressman Richard Neal visits Springfield Post Office

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A visit to the Springfield Post Office Thursday from one of the staunchest supporters of the postal service, Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield.

The veteran Congressman personally thanked a group of retired letter carriers and other postal workers for the diligent work of the postal service during these difficult times.

“Because it’s the routine, because it’s the normal, I’m not sure we always understand the vital role the United States Postal Service plays in our lives,” said Neal.

As Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Neal took particular pride discussing with these postal service retirees provisions in the HEROES Act that could greatly benefits the postal service. The bill could provide $25 billion to make up for lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

