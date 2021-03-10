Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will speak at Mount Holyoke College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will speak next to Carmen Yulín Cruz at Mount Holyoke College about change in politics.

The event will be held online on March 19, at 4:30 p.m. and it is free and open to the public. Register on Mount Holyoke’s event calendar.

The conversation between Pressley and Cruz will be the first of a series of talks titled “Our Voices, Our Platforms.”

The event aims to explore how people can use their voices to make meaningful change and how people can discover and create the platforms necessary to achieve that change.

Pressley believes that a diversity of voices in the political process is essential to making policies that benefit more Americans.

Carmen Yulín Cruz a mayor of San Juan in Puerto Rico, has become an international figure of women’s bravery.