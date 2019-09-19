Connecticut Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s Great State Fair continues in West Springfield Wednesday.

The parade kicked off a little after 5:20 p.m. and featured marching bands, people dressed up in costumes and a variety of animals that walk the parade route. There are a lot of people at the Big E for Connecticut Day and that is traditionally one of the busiest days here at The Big E.

So far, the weather has been pretty nice for The Big E, there was just a little bit of rain on Saturday, but we have been enjoying a stretch of some cooler and more comfortable weather this week.

If you’re headed to The Big E Wednesday evening, be sure to take a jacket because temperatures will be drop quickly.