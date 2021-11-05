Connecticut man sentenced for stolen firearms

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was sentenced for stealing 17 firearms from a West Springfield gun store and making false statements to federal agents.
Fernando Rivera, 25, of New Britain was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Matrioianna to 87 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. During a search of Rivera’s phone, investigators identified several photographs and videos depicting Rivera with many of the stolen firearms. Rivera was a felon on state probation for a prior narcotic charge in Connecticut.
Rivera pleaded guilty to:
- One count of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee.
- Possession of a firearm while being a felon.
- Interstate transportation of a stolen firearm, receipt, possession, concealment, storage, barter, sale, or disposition of a stolen firearm in interstate commerce.
- Making false statements to a federal official.