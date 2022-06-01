SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A well-known Connecticut restaurant has opened a new location in Springfield.

It’s located in the former site of Samuel’s Tap & Tavern at the Hall of Fame downtown. The Place 2 Be first opened in Hartford in 2016 and since has opened four other locations.

Including opening its doors to the city Wednesday, the restaurant’s menu features a unique take on popular drinks and brunch.

“It’s really exciting, we’re so fortunate we launched our order and pay system during the pandemic at our downtown location, and through that data, so many people had 413 area codes which prior to that we didn’t even know we had such a huge Springfield clientele so that initiated the search to come into Springfield,” said Gina Luari, Owner of The Place 2 Be.

The owner said this new Springfield site is their biggest location, and the only location to start serving beer. According to their website, the new Springfield location is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.