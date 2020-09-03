Connecticut River Conservancy to host 24th annual Source to Sea Cleanup

(WWLP) – The Connecticut River Conservancy is hosting its 24th annual Source to Sea Cleanup throughout the month of September.

Over the past 23 years the organization has cleaned up nearly 1,200 tons of trash.

According to CRC, the best way businesses can cut down on products becoming litter in rivers, is to offer more reusable options, like coffee mugs and drink cups.

The Connecticut River Conservancy

The Connecticut River Conservancy

“After cleaning up 1,167 tons of trash over the past 23 years it’s clear that repeated cleaning is not the solution to our trash problem,” says CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. “Consumers need to avoid single-use items. And it’s time for the businesses who created and have been profiting from this trash to now help solve the problem through fundamental redesign of how our products are made and disposed of.”

The goal of Source to Sea Cleanup is to clean all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin (New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut).

Click here for more details.