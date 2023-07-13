SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Water levels in the Connecticut River are still very high, prompted by weather events earlier this week.

More rain through the overnight is potentially posing more of a problem, 22News was at North Riverfront Park in Springfield. A large part of the park submerged under the river, including a six foot fence.

The area is often used for water recreation, which has been halted until the water returns back to normal. We spoke with Christina Cronin of Chicopee, who rows at the park, who say they haven’t seen the river like this in years. “It is just shocking to see it this high. I mean the water levels have been high at times after it rains, often times we are out with the dragon boat or kayaking you see logs floating down the river after a big storm. But nothing like this.”

The highest crest of the Connecticut River in the Springfield area was recorded at about 17 feet Thursday. That’s still below flood stage, which is 20 feet.