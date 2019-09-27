Connecticut River Source to Sea Cleanup begins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Thousands of volunteers across four states began the Source to Sea Cleanup along the Connecticut River Friday morning.

It’s an initiative that looks to clean up trash along the 410 mile Connecticut River basin that runs along CT, MA, NH, and VT.

Angela Chaffee of The Connecticut River Conservancy said about 45-50 tons of trash are picked up each year from all four states that take part in the Source to Sea Cleanup.

“That’s just what’s reported to us so surely there’s more out there. We have to do this year after year in an effort to keep our rivers clean, beautiful and safe for recreation and healthy for wildlife.”

Volunteers from Eversource and other organizations took part by picking up all sorts of debris along The Connecticut River in Springfield.

“Our group of volunteers here they’re from this community and they care about keeping this river clean and they are passionate about giving back to the communities where we work and live,” Lauren Armstrong said.

More than 90-thousand gallons of untreated wastewater was accidentally released into the Connecticut River earlier this month.

The Connecticut River Conservatory said they are working on passing a bill in order to have a system that would always notify residents about the status of the river.

The Clean up will continue Saturday as well in communities such as Chicopee, Amherst, and Greenfield.

If you’re interested in finding out how you can lend a helping hand you can log on to http://www.ctriver.org/cleanup