Connecticut River Task Force to enforce state boating guidelines this weekend

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holiday weekend’s nice weather, boaters will be looking to get on the water.

The state’s guidelines say all users while on recreational boat ramps and docks should follow social distancing.

The new guidelines say rafting up or tying-up of boats is limited to no more than three vessels. For inland boat ramps and canoes, the state says users should allow appropriate space for people to launch from the ramp and clear when launch is complete. They also suggest departing from the ramp or dock as soon as the boat is in the water.

The Connecticut River Task Force is asking people to wear a personal flotation device and travel at reasonable speeds this while on the water this weekend. For inland waters, operating at a speed greater than 45 miles per hour is considered excessive. The task force will have an increased presence on the water during Labor Day weekend.

And a reminder for boaters, operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal.