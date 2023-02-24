SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has temporarily closed the Connecticut River walkway bridge due to structural deficiencies.

MassDOT recently reported to the Springfield Department of Public Works a recent structural issue to the elevated section of the bikeway that goes over the CSX rail line from West Springfield, north of the Memorial Bridge.

Out of abundance of caution, the city has closed to walkway bridge to all traffic until repairs are made. The DPW is expected to install barriers on Friday to close the walkway. MassDOT inspected the bridge last year and found no issues. They believe the structural deficiencies began over the winter, likely from the cold weather freeze thaw cycle.

The Springfield DPW will complete the necessary inspections and make repairs. There is no word on when the walkway bridge will be reopened to the public.