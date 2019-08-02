Connecticut River water levels returning to normal after maintenance

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Water levels in the Connecticut River should be back to normal come Friday morning.

Holyoke Gas and Electric lowered levels in the pond above the Holyoke Dam for what it calls routine maintenance. That move caught many boaters off guard.

Jack Haver of Palmer told 22News, “I’ve never seen it like these boats up in the brown. And if you get out in the river there’s sandbars everywhere.”

There was no way for Haver to take his boat out. On a good day it takes skillful maneuvering to undock his cabin cruiser at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

Bill Davis and his wife Judy live down the river. They thought a low humidity night would be the perfect recipe for a dinner cruise on their pontoon boat.

Homes along Promenade Way now have beachfront property. You can actually see the sand down there.

Davis told 22News that this is the first time in 17 years that it’s been this way. He said, “I looked further down and I could see an outcropping of rock that I’ve never seen before, except that I knew it was the whales back. I decided that it might be wise to start turning around.”

Kate Sullivan Craven with Holyoke Gas and Electric told 22News the power company posted a notice to its website informing boaters that the power company would be lowering water levels to make repairs to the Holyoke Dam.

In a statement to 22News, they said marinas, property owners along the river, and the applicable state agencies were notified in advance.

The maintenance is now complete, the river is filling, and will be back to grade by Friday morning.