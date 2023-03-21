SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting Tuesday night, provided updates on the status of the DOJ Consent Decree with the city and its police commission.

The meeting was held by the Springfield City Council, with the department’s Superintendent, the Commission Chair, and City Solicitor in attendance. The Police Commission Chair tonight announced that the department will work alongside the DOJ to create a new manual within the next year.

As well as the possibility of conducting police training sessions with other cities to learn from their mistakes. “It’s hard, right? it’s not easy. I think it’s workable, it’s getting done. The big hurdle was last year I believe, as you all hit all the bumps, said Norman Roldan, Police Commission Chair. “This year we’re streamlining a lot of stuff and our meeting, and we’re making more headway on decisions that we’re making. Better organized to make decisions.”

Roldan also said they’re working to create a budget to address all needs moving forward.