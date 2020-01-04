Conservation group looking to prevent toxic algae blooms on Congamond lakes

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – There are concerns over bacteria growing in the Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

The bacteria, known as Cyanobacteria, has toxic blooms that can be very harmful to both people and animals.

The organization Citizens Restoring Congamond has been working closely with Southwick’s Conservation commission, Lake Management Committee, and the Department of Public Health to raise awareness about the bacteria.

22News spoke with Michelle Carter, the president of Citizens Restoring Congamond who says funding is needed now more than ever to combat the bacteria risk.

“We are really being encouraged to use an alum treatment, which is aluminum, that does naturally degrade. The benefit of that is about 15 to 20 years of not having to worry about these algae blooms,” Carter said. “So we need the funding for that.”

Carter says that treatment needs to begin in the spring to be effective and to prevent lake closure in the summer.

Requests have been made by State Representative Nick Boldyga to release funding from the Environmental Bond Bill that is meant to help treatment for the lakes.

