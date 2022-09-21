GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction at a long awaited new skatepark in Greenfield is underway.

A 12,000 square-foot site in the northern portion of the parking lot between Chapman and Davis Streets in downtown Greenfield has been designated and fenced off as the new location for the skating paradise.

The design, from Arizona-based Pillar Design Studios, features street and transition elements for all skill levels and boasts a special nod to Greenfield’s Poet’s Seat Tower.

The skatepark project budget totals nearly $1 million but this new park has been longed for from local skaters for over a decade.

“Nearly 12 years since we had to tear down our old metal skatepark. So it’ll be a skatepark used for all wheels and all ages and we’re really excited about that,” said Christy Moore, Recreation Director for the City of Greenfield.

Photo Courtesy of City of Greenfield Mayor’s Office

The project has to be finished by June 1st of 2023 and a ribbon cutting next June is greatly anticipated.