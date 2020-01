SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on the long-awaited Wahlburgers restaurant at MGM Springfield has finally begun.

The 4,500 square-foot restaurant will be at the corner of Main and Union Streets in downtown Springfield.

Wahlburgers is owned by the Wahlberg family, with notable actors Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission granted a one-year extension for the opening after construction was delayed last year. The restaurant is set to open sometime this year.