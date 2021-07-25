Construction begins Monday on Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will begin some upgrades to the city’s water lines this week.

This will impact Massachusetts Avenue between Wilbraham Road and King Street. Construction hours will be from 7am to 4pm beginning on Monday and will last for several months. During these hours of construction, the portion of Massachusetts Avenue will be closed to traffic. Street side parking will be restricted within the construction zone as well.

This is all to replace water lines installed back in the 1900s as part of the city’s Water Infrastructure Improvement program.

