Construction begins on Connecticut River Crossing Project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparation work has begun for the Connecticut River Crossing Project, which is directly related to Springfield Water & Sewer Commission’s new pump station.

Along Hall of Fame Avenue, crews have been working on building a new and modern York Street Pump Station. The commission is also planning to construct three underwater pipes that will carry wastewater from that new pump station to the commission’s wastewater treatment facility on Bondi’s Island.

William Fuqua, Director of Wastewater Operations, told 22News the two pipes that connect the original pump station to their facility are nearing the end of their life.

“We know it could be a problem at any time, so we are anxious to get this work done and get the pipes in place,” said Fuqua.

“The new pump station and pipes increases capacity, ensure system reliability, redundancy, resiliency, and climate protection well into the 21st century,” Katie Shea, Communications Specialist at Springfield Water & Sewer Commission, explained.

The upgrades, made with the water system, will benefit 70 percent of the region’s population. The total cost of this project is over $137 million but Shea said it’s being funded by a low-interest loan from the state, which she says will save taxpayers millions in borrowing costs in the future.

Construction along the Connecticut River will continue through this summer and into next summer, with a completion date either in late 2022 or 2023.