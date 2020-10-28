Construction begins on replacing sewer pipes near Grayson Drive Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is upgrading sewer lines between Fox Road and Breckwood Boulevard.

The project is part of $2.1 million allocated for sewer upgrades and repairs in the city of Springfield though the sewer infrastructure improvements program.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue intermittently through February of 2021. The project entails rehabilitating almost 5,000 feet of sewer, clearing vegetation within the off-road sewer easement, and bypassing sewer flows. Sections of it date back to 1938.

City officials have not yet said how this will affect traffic.