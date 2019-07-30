Construction crews continue work despite intense heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even as temperatures rose into the 90’s for a third consecutive day, construction didn’t slow down at the $2.5 million roundabout construction project in Springfield’s Six Corners neighborhood.

David Curtis told 22News he takes steps to prepare for a hot day’s work.

“There’s no way around it, so you just keep optimistic about it,” Curtis said. “Wear a lot of light clothing; I got a light shirt and light pants on. And drink plenty of water.”

Construction Superintendent Truth Nissenbaum told 22News that his 30 years on the job has given him insight on how to mitigate the effects of the relentless heat. He has an unexpected approach: drink a cup of hot coffee.

“You consume a warm drink and the temperature differential isn’t as drastic,” Nissenbaum reasoned. “You take any ice-cold water or fluid and it makes it feel even hotter.”

It got to be really hot on top of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s dome, where crews have been replacing the outer panels, meant to protect the nine-story structure from the ravages of weather conditions.

Eric Shaw of Trumbull, Connecticut said working in the intense heat is all about mind over matter.

“You just have to suck it up, just like any other job, you know,” Shaw said. “Just go to work, drink some water, and that’s it. a gallon a day, maybe; just go out whenever you need water.”

Despite Truth Nissenbaum’s unorthodox approach of drinking coffee to deal with working in the heat, drinking water—and lots of it—is what experts recommend.